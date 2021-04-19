LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A 14-year-old has been charged in the fatal shooting of another juvenile in central Kentucky, police said.

Officers responded Sunday to a report of a person who had been shot at an apartment building in Lexington, police said in a statement. Hayden Nash, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Further investigation led officers to arrest a 14-year-old, who has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence and being a minor in possession of a handgun, police said. His name was not released.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Lexington police.

