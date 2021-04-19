Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday that Americans are “able to breathe easier and sleep better” now that she and President Biden are in charge.

She also vowed that the administration is “not going to take it slow” with its big-spending proposals.

At the 90-day mark of the administration, Ms. Harris told an audience in North Carolina that the nation is seeing “American aspiration at work.”

She said nearly 200 million Americans will soon have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and about 159 million have received relief checks. Ms. Harris also said that more jobs have been created in their first two months than in any other administration.

“Help is here,” she said. “And hope is here, and things are looking up. Schools are reopening, businesses are reopening, grandparents are seeing their grandchildren in person.”

She said, “We are delivering real, real relief, and the American people are now able to breathe easier and sleep better.”

“And we are not done,” Ms. Harris said. “The president and I are ready to keep going. And we are not going to take it slow. And we are not going to take it one step at a time. Nope, we are going to take a giant leap into the future.”

She referred to the administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan as “a once-in-a-lifetime, once-in-a-generation investment in America’s infrastructure, in America’s future.”

In her speech on the economy, the vice president made no mention about the surge of migrants on the southern border. Nor did she reference the administration’s plans for a major tax increase to help pay for part of its infrastructure spending proposal.

