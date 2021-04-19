LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and other counts after he was accused of having a stolen handgun and ammunition in his backpack and punching an officer several times in the face, Lincoln police said.

The incident happened Saturday night when police confronted the teen in a vehicle outside store, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police said the teen had a warrant out for his arrest when he was confronted.

The teen punched the officer several times in the face in an attempt to get away, police said. Officers said they also found a stolen 9 mm handgun and four magazines of ammunition in his backpack.

In addition to the assault charge, the teen faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon and vandalism.

The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles charged with a crime.

