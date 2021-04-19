FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A man accused of using an ax to smash windows at the entrance of Republican North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven’s office in downtown Fargo pleaded guilty Monday in federal court.

Thomas Starks, 30, of Lisbon is charged with destruction of government property for causing the damage discovered by staffers last December. Investigators said the damage exceeded $1,000. Prosecutors have not outlined a motive in court documents.

Tatum O’Brien, Starks’ lawyer, did not immediately respond to an email message from The Associated Press.

Police said Starks can be seen in security video walking up some stairs toward the entrance of Hoeven’s office. The video first shows him striking the intercom and security system and then hitting the windows with the ax.

The federal charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The plea agreement calls for prosecutors to recommend a sentence at the low end of the guideline range.

