HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of shooting another man at a Henderson golf course has taken his own life.

KSNV-TV in Las Vegas reports Henderson police said Monday that the 50-year-old suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to investigators, the suspect and the 52-year-old victim got in an argument Sunday at a golf course near Ping Drive and Ram Crossing Way.

That led to reports of a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Authorities say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

The suspected shooter’s body has been turned over to the Clark County coroner for identification.

No other details were released.

