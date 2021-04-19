House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday said Rep. Maxine Waters has no reason to apologize for urging activists to “get more confrontational” if former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is acquitted for murder in the death of George Floyd.

“No, she doesn’t,” Mrs. Pelosi told reporters.

The remarks from Ms. Waters, California Democrat, during a protest Saturday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, were widely condemned by Republicans for inciting violence.

Mrs. Pelosi disagreed.

“No, absolutely not,” she said when asked if she worried that Ms. Waters’ comments could help spark more violent riots in Minneapolis and other cities, which are bracing for upheaval over the trial.

“No, Maxine talked about a confrontation in the manner of the Civil Rights movement,” Mrs. Pelosi said, apparently a reference to the peaceful protests espoused by Martin Luther King Jr. “I myself think we should take our lead from the George Floyd family. They’ve handled this with great dignity, and no ambiguity or lack of — misinterpretation by the other side. No, I don’t think she should apologize.”

Ms. Waters also told protesters to “show that we mean business” when they take to the streets.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, earlier Monday demanded that Mrs. Pelosi take action over Ms. Waters’ “dangerous rhetoric.”

“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” Mr. McCarthy tweeted. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”

In a video shown on Unicorn Riot, a left-leaning online news outlet, Ms. Waters issued the call to action: “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational.”

Ms. Waters continued, “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.”

