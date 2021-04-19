The judge in the trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin criticized Rep. Maxine Waters for her threatening remarks demanding a conviction in the case.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said the California Democrat’s remarks were “disrespectful,” after he sequestered the jury Monday.

“I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a manner that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch and our function,” Judge Cahill said.

The judge rejected a motion Monday from the former policeman’s attorneys for a mistrial over Mrs. Waters’ weekend demands for a guilty verdict, though he added that the remarks may “something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.”

“We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” attorney Eric Nelson had said to Judge Cahill.

The judge said that if lawmakers “want to give their opinions they should do so … in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution.”

