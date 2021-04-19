KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - One person has died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting early Monday in Kansas City, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to 67th and Paseo for a shooting, according to a news release from Kansas City police. Officers on the way to the scene were notified that a vehicle carrying three shooting victims had arrived at a Kansas City hospital, and officers also were sent to the hospital.

Police said one of the victims died at the hospital and another has life-threatening injuries. The third victim is expected to recover.

Homicide detectives were sent to canvas the area of the shooting for witnesses, while crime scene investigators processed the area for evidence, police said. No arrests had been reported hours after the shooting.

