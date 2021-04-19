HOUSTON (AP) - Two people were killed and three others were injured following an early Monday morning shooting in Houston, according to police.

Officers initially responded to the parking lot of a Whataburger restaurant around 12:20 a.m. Monday where they found a man and woman inside a Buick. Both had been shot and were transported to a hospital.

Police later learned that three other men who had also been shot were in a Mercedes about a mile away in a residential area. Two of the men in the car were pronounced dead at the scene while the third was also taken to a hospital.

Police did not immediately have information on the conditions of the three people who were hospitalized, according to spokesman Kese Smith.

Investigators at the scene believe the shooting took place in the residential area and the man in the woman in the Buick fled to the restaurant seeking help.

A motive for the shooting has not been identified and no arrests have been made. The names of two men who were killed were not immediately released by authorities.

