ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of manufacturing drugs in an Albuquerque apartment was injured in an explosion.

Albuquerque police say the suspect was transferred to a burn unit in Texas on Sunday with critical injuries.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos Jr. said reports of an explosion and unexploded pipe bomb at the Rio Volcan Apartments came in Sunday evening.

All residents were evacuated.

A police bomb squad determined that the explosion was caused by the use of butane to make narcotics.

There were no other injuries reported.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue arson investigators are now leading the investigation.

Authorities have not released the suspect’s name.

No details about the amount of damaged sustained by the apartment complex have been given.

