PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Drivers involved in a fatal crash in North Portland Monday may have been involved in illegal street racing, police said.

A motorcyclist who police have not yet identified was killed in the crash, which officers responded to just before 1 a.m. on North Marine Drive. About 350 people were in that area for an illegal street racing event at that time, police said.

Raphael Andres Orozco, 19, of Portland was driving a Mercedes sedan when the two vehicles collided, police said. Orozco was cited for reckless driving.

Investigators believe speed was likely a factor, police said.

The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team is investigating.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.