QUAPAW, Okla. (AP) - The former chairman and secretary-treasurer for the Quapaw Nation have been charged in tribal court with embezzlement, abuse of office and other charges.

Former Chairman John Berrey was charged Friday with 11 criminal counts, while former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves was charged with seven counts. Each count is punishable by up to three years in prison and a $15,000 fine. Some counts also are punishable by permanent ban from the tribe.

The charges stem from a forensic audit and investigation that was initiated in June 2020 by the Quapaw Nation Gaming Authority.

Berrey, the longtime leader of the northeast Oklahoma-based tribe, was defeated in his bid for reelection last summer. Berrey‘s attorney, Rory Dilweg, said in a statement his client denies wrongdoing.

“Mr. Berrey denies all of the complaint’s allegations, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court,” the statement said.

Berrey recently announced he is running for vice chairman of the tribe.

Smiley-Reeves could not be reached for comment, and court documents don’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, Berrey used casino funds for airfare, spa treatments, gifts and tickets to concerts and sporting events for his ex-wife, girlfriends, children and friends. The affidavit also alleges Berrey handed out improper bonuses to himself and other tribal leaders and casino executives.

Berrey, Smiley-Reeves and seven other former tribal officials also face civil complaints alleging fraud and unjust enrichment. The northeast Oklahoma-based tribe is seeking $7 million in damages from the nine individuals.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.