Former President Donald Trump is back on prime-time TV, and he may look slimmer and trimmer, according to news reports.

Mr. Trump on Monday night will make his first on-camera appearance since leaving office. Fox News host Sean Hannity will present an exclusive interview with Mr. Trump at his private residence at Mar-a-Lago at 9 p.m. ET.

“Trump will discuss President Joe Biden’s administration, the latest on the situation at the southern border and his post-presidency and future plans. The conversation will mark Trump‘s first on-camera television interview since leaving the White House,” the network said in a statement.

Mr. Trump appears to have made a significant lifestyle change, according to Business Insider.

“The spray tan is gone, and the suntan is on. The bleached highlights are out, and the gray is growing in. Some of former President Donald Trump‘s extra weight is off too, thanks to better eating habits and a near-religious regimen of daily golf in the Florida sunshine. ‘He has lost 15 pounds since he left the White House,’ said one Trump advisor who spoke with the former president about his health recently,” the news organization said in a report published Friday.

“A slimmer Trump has Republicans wondering if the former president is already plotting a serious run for the White House again in 2024 — something he and his advisers continue to mull, with little impetus to make a firm decision before the 2022 elections. ‘I think there’s an extra 10% to 15% chance he runs if he lost 20 pounds,’” one veteran Republican strategist told Business Insider.

Vanity Fair also reported on Mr. Trump‘s possible weight loss and the implication that he may make another run for the White House.

“Good news for Donald Trump‘s waistline is bad news for America,” the magazine noted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.