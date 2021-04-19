LAPLACE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana sheriff says it’s beyond time for someone to come forward with details about a shooting that wounded six people at a 12-year-old’s birthday party.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre said the investigation into the Saturday night shooting has been “frustrating” as detectives work to make arrests with no help from anyone who was there.

“We have not one witness, not one person that saw anything yet. So we’re trying to solve it on our own right now,” Tregre told the The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “I’m going to be polite - it’s more than frustrating.”

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a child’s birthday party in LaPlace.

Tregre said two groups of men with an ongoing feud met at the house and began arguing. Several shots were fired and more than one weapon was used, Tregre said.

One of the victims was 12 years old, the sheriff said. Others had “superficial” injuries, but three required surgery for more serious wounds, the newspaper reported. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

Tregre said the department has received tips but no one has made a formal statement. He said the investigation will continue.

“We will not stop. We’re going to continue at this,” he said. “Somebody’s gotta come forward. This cannot just go like this.”

