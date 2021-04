CHICAGO (AP) - A man has been arrested after a shot was fired in the direction of a city bus driver in Chicago.

The driver of the Chicago Transit Authority bus was not wounded during the 11:30 p.m. Sunday shooting by a passenger on the city’s South Side, police said.

The passenger was caught by police and arrested after leaving the bus. No charges had been filed as of Monday morning.

