Rep. Steve Stivers on Monday announced that he is retiring from Congress next month, a move that will temporarily give Republicans one fewer vote in the narrowly divided House.

Mr. Stivers, Ohio Republican, said he will step down May 16 to become president and chief executive officer of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

“Throughout my career in public service I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our country’s fiscal house in order,” Mr. Stivers said in a statement. “That is why I am looking forward to this new opportunity with the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, where I can continue my efforts to support free enterprise and economic growth here in Ohio.”

After Mr. Stivers’ departure, the Democratic majority in the House will increase to 218-211 until voters in his suburban Columbus district select his successor in a still-unscheduled special election.

The five-term congressman is the top Republican on the House Housing, Community Development and Insurance subcommittee. Mr. Stivers previously served as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Mr. Stivers has served more than 30 years in the Ohio Army National Guard. Holding the rank of major general, he earned the Bronze Star while serving in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

