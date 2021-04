WHITE, S.D. (AP) - Sheriff’s officials have identified the victim of a fatal hunting accident in Brookings County.

Mark Steinborn, 62, of Sioux Falls died Friday when he was accidentally shot with an arrow while bow hunting turkeys in White.

Life saving measures were attempted at the scene, but were unsuccessful. The incident is under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

