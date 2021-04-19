COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Fayette woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after a young child was found dead in Columbia, police said.

Jennifer Johnson, 44, was arrested after officers went to a Columbia home on a report of a death. Officers found an 8-month-old girl dead.

Detectives determined the death was a homicide, police said, but no information has been released on the cause of death or Johnson‘s relationship to the child, KRCG-TV reports.

Johnson also was booked on possible charges of child abuse and first-degree child endangerment.

