NEW YORK (AP) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the death last month of a New York City mother who was struck by a stray bullet during a shootout on a Queens street.

Dajuan Williams was arraigned Thursday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the March 12 death of 37-year-old Gudelia Vallinas in Astoria.

A judge ordered Williams jailed without bail. He is due back in court on Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left with his lawyer.

Police say Vallinas, a married mother of two, was accidentally caught in the crossfire as two men involved in an altercation at a nearby public housing development chased each other and fired gunshots in the area.

Vallinas was wounded in the head while running an errand, according to police and family members.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.