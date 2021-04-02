SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Four more people have been charged with being involved in the kidnapping and death of a Utah woman a week after her body was found, authorities said Friday.

Nicole Solorio-Romero, 25, was kidnapped outside of a house in Kearns on Feb. 6 and taken to an apartment in West Valley City, according to prosecutors. Her body was found wrapped in black plastic garbage bags on March 26, documents released by the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office show.

A medical examiner determined that Solorio-Romer was shot in the head twice and ruled her death a homicide.

A total of six suspects have been accused of being involved in Solorio-Romero’s kidnapping and death. Police arrested the first two suspects, Jorge Medina-Reyes and Orlando Tobar, on Feb. 16 on charges of aggravated murder.

At the apartment, Tobar questioned the victim about an alleged conversation she had with police that resulted in the arrest of one of his associates. Solorio-Romero denied talking to police.

Solorio-Romero told witnesses prior to her death that Medina-Reyes and Tobar killed her husband, and Tobar told investigators she “knew too much,” court documents show.

Three other suspects, Carolina Marquez, Fernando Marquez, and Ivan Acosta, were present when Solorio-Romero was shot and then went with Tobar and Medina-Reyes to a West Valley City taco shop, according to court documents. The group then allegedly called the sixth suspect, Cristian Morales, to help them dispose of the body.

It was unclear if the people charged had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

