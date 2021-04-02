President Biden has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he’s got his back in the face of escalating tensions with Russia.

In a phone call with Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Biden on Friday “affirmed the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea,” according to The White House.

Mr. Biden also voiced his “commitment to revitalize our strategic partnership in support of President Zelensky’s plan to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values that delivers justice, security, and prosperity to the people of Ukraine.”

During the 2020 presidential race, Mr. Biden faced a storm of criticism from former President Donald Trump and Republicans over his handling of the U.S. relationship with Ukraine as vice president.

As the Obama administration’s lead on Ukraine, Mr. Biden threatened to withhold foreign assistance to the country as part of a pressure campaign to oust the nation’s top prosecutor Viktor Shokin in 2016, who was accused of being corrupt.

Mr. Trump and others claimed the real motivation was to stop an investigation into the Burisma Group, the Ukrainian energy company where Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter, once held a lucrative board position.

Mr. Trump went on to block aid to Ukraine and pressured Mr. Zelensky in a phone call to investigate Mr. Biden and his son.

Democrats accused Mr. Trump of trying to boost his chance of reelection and went on to file articles of impeachment against him.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.