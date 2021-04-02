UNION GAP, Wash. (AP) - The two men killed in a Sunday house fire in central Washington have been identified.

Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Roger Harrington, 66, and Tyler Aalbu, 32, were identified through DNA and dental records, The Yakima Herald-Republic reported. Both men, whose bodies were found in the charred rubble of the house in Union Gap, died of smoke inhalation, Curtice said.

Union Gap police said the men’s deaths are being investigated as homicides. Investigators say they determined the house was deliberately set on fire.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Police Lt. Stace McKinley said police know of three people who escaped the fire, one of whom was treated and released from a hospital.

Harrington and Aalbu were found inside the house the next day.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Union Gap police.

