D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Amber Hewitt will serve as the city’s first chief equity officer.

Ms. Hewitt, who previously served as the Director of Health Equity at the health advocacy organization Families USA, will be in charge of the new Office of Racial Equity.

The office was established in February as part of the Democratic mayor’s “commitment to ongoing equity initiatives and achieving racial equity,” according to a press release.

The new leader will be tasked with ensuring the city’s policies and programs are developed in an equitable manner.

