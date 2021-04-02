PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine’s largest city said Friday that dozens of monuments and gravesites were toppled or broken in a cemetery.

Portland police said the vandalism happened to more than 150 graves in Evergreen Cemetery. The city’s parks department conducted an initial investigation and city police said they are now following up on it.

The nature and extent of the damage indicates multiple incidents occurred over several days, police said.

Police Chief Frank Clark said the city has increased patrols in cemeteries as a result of the vandalism.

“I’m always disheartened by such flagrant disregard for not only others’ property, but for the memories of our community’s loved ones,” Clark said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.