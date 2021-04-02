FREMONT, Calif. (AP) - San Francisco Bay Area police detectives on a gun violence reduction team fatally shot an armed man they were attempting to arrest, authorities said.

The Fremont Police Department said the shooting occurred Thursday evening in the parking lot of a Hyatt Place Hotel.

Two detectives were surveilling “a well-known suspect with several outstanding felony warrants who was believed to be in possession of a firearm,” a department statement said.

The detectives attempted to take the suspect into custody at 6:25 p.m. but he refused to comply and a police dog was deployed.

“After the deployment of the K9, the suspect presented a firearm. During the confrontation two Fremont Police Detectives fired their service weapons at the suspect,” the statement said.

The suspect was given emergency care but paramedics pronounced him dead at 6:35 p.m. The statement did not identify the suspect.

Fremont police said its special team was formed in response to a sharp increase in gun violence since the beginning of the year.

