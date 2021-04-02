Hunter Biden said in an interview Friday that the laptop purportedly left in a Delaware repair shop that revealed alleged shady business dealings in Ukraine could “absolutely” belong to him.

In an interview with “CBS This Morning,” the president’s son said the laptop could be his but also acknowledged he didn’t know for sure.

“I really don’t know what the answer is. That’s the truthful answer,” he said.

When pressed for a “yes” or “no” answer, the younger Biden responded, “I have no idea.”

“Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me,” he said.

The laptop, first reported by the New York Post, allegedly contains emails detailing foreign business interests, including contacts in Ukraine and China along with a series of unflattering photos.

Mr. Biden spoke with “CBS This Morning” to promote his new memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

