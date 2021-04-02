LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Long Beach police on Friday shot and killed a woman who pointed a rifle at them at home where a dead man was found, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters were sent to the home at about 5:15 a.m. by a 911 call about a man who appeared to have had a heart attack and a woman who was threatening suicide, according to a Police Department statement.

As officers entered the home, they saw “a large amount of blood” and were confronted by a woman with a rifle, the statement said.

Officers went outside and tried to get the woman to come out and surrender.

“After continued de-escalation attempts, the woman arrived at the door of the residence and officers continued to communicate with her,” the statement said. “The officers said they saw the woman point a rifle at them. That’s when an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Officers later re-entered the home and found the man dead on a bedroom floor with a serious cut to his neck, police said.

The identities of the man and woman weren’t immediately released.

