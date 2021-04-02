CHICAGO (AP) - A man charged in the death of an 11-year-old girl during a shootout at a Chicago gasoline station was ordered held Friday without bond.

Cook County prosecutors told Judge John Lyke Jr. that Marcus Starkey, 27, started firing his gun because he was drunk and high when he thought another man at the station had a gun.

Starkey is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ny-Andrea Dyer and attempted murder in the wounding of Malik Perteet, 18. Prosecutors say Ny-Andrea was in a car with her mother on March 1 when she was shot in the face.

Security video show Perteet fueling his vehicle when two men approach, prompting him to head for the gas station as a person began shooting at him. Unable to open the locked door, Perteet pulled a gun and returned fire.

Starkey’s “trajectory of fire” was toward both Perteet and the car where Ny-Andrea was sitting, whereas Perteet was firing the opposite way, said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.

Perteet was not licensed to own or conceal a firearm and was charged with charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Starkey was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota on March 18. Starkey’s attorney said he “vigorously” maintains his innocence.

