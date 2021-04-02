PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to committing a bias crime against an Asian American man will participate in restorative justice instead of more time in jail, Multnomah County prosecutors said Friday.

Daniel Hutchens, 38, was convicted of a second-degree bias crime for punching the man at a Portland light rail stop in December, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

He approached the man, who was waiting for the MAX, asked him, “Are you Chinese?” and punched him in the face, officials said.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, asked Judge Nan Waller for a resolution that didn’t include additional jail time, prosecutors said. Hutchens spent more than 100 days in custody.

Hutchens will write a letter of apology to the victim and engage in restorative justice dialogue facilitated by the Oregon Chinese Coalition, a local Chinese American advocacy group.

“Racially motivated violence will not be tolerated at any time, but education through accountability is one of the first steps we, as a city, can take towards resolving these injustices,” the Oregon Chinese Coalition said in a statement.

Hutchens will also be required to undergo drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations, complete any recommended treatment and will be on probation for 3 years.

Hate crimes targeting Asian people in major U.S. cities increased by nearly 150% in 2020, according to a study by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.