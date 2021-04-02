NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in a 2018 killing.

Adams County Circuit Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Carianta Allen on Thursday in the shooting death of 17-year-old Shakeria King, the Natchez Democrat reported. Allen was convicted of second-degree murder.

King was shot in the chest July 22, 2018, at the Holiday Apartments in Natchez. Another person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

“The senseless murders of our children must stop. Protecting our young people is a priority,” District Attorney Shameca Collins said in a news release.

Allen was 17 at the time of the shooting. He and three other people were charged in the case.

King was the mother of a 17-month-old baby.

