Rep. Matt Gaetz on Friday said he will not step down amid a Justice Department investigation into sex trafficking allegations, even as one of his senior staffers resigned.

In an interview with The Hill, the Florida Republican said suggestions that will resign from office are “false,” and it is “very safe” to say he doesn’t plan to do so.

Mr. Gaetz’s comments come after his communications director resigned earlier in the day, according to NBC News.

A conservative firebrand, Mr. Gaetz has denied allegations he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. He says the teenager doesn’t exist and he is the target of a $25 million extortion scheme by a former Justice Department employee.

The New York Times on Thursday night reported the investigation is focused on cash paid to women he allegedly recruited online for sex.

