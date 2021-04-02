The suspect responsible for the death of an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Capitol Police force on Friday has been identified by law enforcement as Noah Green — a 25-year-old supporter of the Nation of Islam.

Mr. Green, an Indiana native, attempted to enter the U.S. Capitol complex by ramming his vehicle into the main security checkpoint along Constitution Ave.

After failing to breach the checkpoint, Mr. Green lunged from the vehicle and ran aggressively at Capitol Police, “with a knife in hand.” He was subsequently shot by police and died at a local hospital, according to acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman.

Before being disarmed, Mr. Green attacked two police officers. One of the officers, William Evans, died from the injuries he sustained during the encounter. Officer Evans was an 18-year veteran of Capitol Police, who served on the force’s first responders unit.

The second officer who attempted to disarm Mr. Green survived, but the extent of his injuries is unclear. That officer is being treated at a local Washington, D.C., hospital.

Chief Pittman said the suspect appeared to be acting alone and his motive remains uncertain. The District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department has opened an investigation into the attack on the Capitol.

A social media profile linked to Mr. Green indicates that he was residing in Norfolk, Virginia, as of recently. He described himself as a “follower of Farrakhan” — a reference to the Nation of Islam and its militant leader, Louis Farrakhan.

The Nation of Islam, an African American nationalist group, is located in Detroit, Michigan. Mr. Farrakhan and its adherents have preached racial separatism as well as anti-Semitism.

The organization did not respond immediately to requests for comment on this story.

Mr. Green was first identified as the alleged suspect by NBC News.

The incident at the Capitol began at about 1 p.m. on Friday when the suspect rammed a blue car into the security checkpoint on the Senate side of the Capitol complex.

Due to the security threat, the entire Capitol was put on lockdown, meaning no one could enter or leave the buildings.

The attack took place while Congress is on recess for the Easter holiday. As such, there was less staff and media at the Capitol than usual.

Friday’s incident marks the second time this year the Capitol has been host to tragedy.

Earlier this year, thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the complex in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election’s Electoral College vote. That riot, which took place on Jan. 6, resulted in five people dying, including an officer of the Capitol Police.

Since then, the Capitol has been continuously protected by members of the National Guard.

