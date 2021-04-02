Social-media mavens on the left were quick to cast blame for Friday’s U.S. Capitol attack on White nationalists and Trump supporters — until the suspect was linked to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Noah Green, 25, described himself as a “follower of Farrakhan” on his now-deleted Facebook page, which included a “Nation of Islam Certificate of Completion,” as shown on screen grabs.

Capitol Police said he was shot and killed after ramming two officers at the main security gate. Officer William Evans, an 18-year veteran of the force, died of his injuries.

Before the suspect was identified, however, speculation on social media was rife that he was aligned with the largely White Jan. 6 mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Trump insurrectionists are attacking our Capitol again,” tweeted Dr. Chen Jialun on her verified blue-check account.

Television writer David Matthews tweeted: “Without having the slightest clue about the ‘security incident’ at the Capitol, I’ma go ahead and call white nationalist terrorism on this one.”

Comedian Shabooty tweeted: “So it was a white Trump supporter?” He was responding to a report that the shoot did not appear to be terrorism-related.

Same with “Medusa,” another blue-check account, who tweeted: “ah, so they were white.”

Several other messages in the same vein were deleted after Portland journalist Andy Ngo responded to them with: “The deceased attacker is a 25-year-old black Muslim named Noah Green.”

The checkmarks are doing it again. pic.twitter.com/6s5JwIIkF4 — Sophia (Checkmark Killa) Narwitz (@SophNar0747) April 2, 2021

There was a similar rush to judgment after the March 22 mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, which produced a deluge of posts blaming the massacre on a White nationalist.

The suspect was identified the next day as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a Syrian-born Muslim who came to the United States as a child. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Among those weighing in on the Boulder gunman were actress Rosanna Arquette, who tweeted “Call it what it is … White supremacist domestic terrorism,” and Meena Harris, niece of Vice President Harris, who tweeted, “Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country.”

“Extremely tired of people’s lives depending on whether a white man with an AR-15 is having a bad day,” tweeted Deadspin’s Julie DiCaro on March 22.

Meena Harris later deleted her tweet and said, “I made an assumption based on his being taken into custody alive and the fact that the majority of mass shootings in the U.S. are carried out by white men.”

That widely held assumption has recently been challenged.

The German data firm Statista said that White shooters have committed 66 of 121 mass shootings, or 54%, from 1982-2021, while Black shooters carried out 17%.

The vast majority of such culprits are men. Non-Hispanic White men make up about 67% of the U.S. male population.

The Trace reported March 25 that mass shootings nearly doubled in 2020 over the past five years, countering the narrative that such attacks declined during the pandemic, but that they received little coverage because they occurred disproportionately in Black communities.

Northeastern University criminologist James Alan Fox found that White men have committed about 55% of mass shootings since 2006, and using a different database, 64% from 1976-2019, according to Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle.

“So it appears that the number of White men committing these crimes is close to what we’d expect from pure chance, maybe even slightly lower — the opposite of what we’d see if white supremacy culture were at fault,” she said in a March 27 column.

