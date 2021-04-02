CONCORD, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man was arrested Friday after driving a car through the front of a Walmart, police said.

Concord police said in a news release that officers received a call around 6 p.m. about a car having driven through the entrance to Walmart near Concord Mills. When officers arrived, they found Lacy Cordell Gentry, 32, of Charlotte driving the car and causing damage inside the store, according to the news release. Police said no one was injured.

Police said an investigation determined that Gentry was a former Walmart employee, but no motive has been established for the incident.

Gentry was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, breaking and entering, two misdemeanor counts of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges relating to property damage. Gentry is jailed on a $100,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

