OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Papillion woman died when a car she was it hit a utility pole and rolled, and the driver of the car was arrested, police in Omaha said.

The crash happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in north-central Omaha when a BMW sedan left the road, hit a utility pole and flipped over, the Omaha Police Department said in a news release.

Lepree-Ava Carroll-Fansler, 23, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Edward D. Purvis Jr. of Omaha, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide caused by driving recklessly. Police said in the release that alcohol consumption and excessive speed are being investigated as contributing factors to the crash.

