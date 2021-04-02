MILFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been charged with a hate crime and harassment on allegations he berated another man for wearing a mask outside and told him to “Go back to China,” police said.

Joseph Rohrig, 37, of Milford, was arrested Thursday after the victim helped police identify him and officers obtained an arrest warrant, authorities said.

An email message seeking comment was sent to Rohrig on Friday. It was not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

Milford police said Rohrig on Tuesday pulled his vehicle in front of another man who was wearing a mask and walking.

“The male suspect began to berate the male victim for wearing a mask outdoors and told the male to ‘Go back to China,’” a police report said. ”The male suspect then reversed his vehicle pointing it towards male victim.”

The other man wasn’t injured, and gave information to police that led to Rohrig being arrested Thursday, officials said.

Rohrig was charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias and harassment. He was released on a promise to appear in court on May 10.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.