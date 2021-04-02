NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans police are warning people to be on guard when they are pumping gas or walking to their vehicles.

There have been two robberies and an assault at local gas stations within a 15-hour span recently, police said.

The suspect’s description is similar in each case, and that he had a gun, WGNO-TV reported.

Police are also reminding people not to leave their keys in their cars while pumping gas and to never leave their car unattended.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.