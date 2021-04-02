MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a West Virginia woman fatally shot her two children, including an infant, before shooting and killing herself on Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in Moorefield around 6:30 p.m., news outlets reported.

They found Brandi Baker, 38, and her 9-month-old infant with gunshot wounds. The two were pronounced dead on the scene by the Hardy County medical examiner.

A second child was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where the child was later pronounced dead.

Police Chief Stephen W. Riggleman said initial observations at the scene suggest Baker shot both children before shooting herself. Police have not disclosed the second child’s age. The investigation is ongoing.

