RENO, Nev. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 54-year-old Reno man they say killed a horse on his property to prevent animal control officers from seizing the malnourished animal.

Forrest John Smith was booked into the Washoe County Jail Thursday for suspicion of willfully maiming, torturing or killing an animal.

KOLO-TV reports that animal control officers said they’ve had ongoing problems with Smith.

They asked the Washoe County’s sheriff’s office for assistance Thursday evening when they went to seize a malnourished horse from a home on the north edge of Reno near the Bonanza Casino.

The sheriff’s office says when they confronted Smith, he slit the horse’s throat and stabbed it to prevent Animal Control from taking it.

The deputies say they also discovered that Smith is a Tier 3 sex offender who has failed to register. He was being held without bail Friday in the Washoe County Jail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

This story corrects the man’s name as Forrest John Smith, not John Forrest Smith.

