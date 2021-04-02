LAS VEGAS (AP) - A man and woman jailed pending a court appearance in a downtown Las Vegas triple shooting traveled from Texas to Nevada with two teenagers, two handguns and an assault-style rifle, according to a police report.

Phillip Dewayne Nichols, 25, and Ledaxjia Denise Montgomery, 19, came from Waco, Texas, and the two 17-year-olds fled with them after the shooting Monday outside a Las Vegas Boulevard convenience store, police said.

Nichols was being held Friday on $250,000 bail at the Clark County jail and Montgomery was jailed on $20,000 bail. Each is due in court Monday on charges including conspiracy, attempted murder, battery and assault.

A deputy public defender who represented them at an initial court appearance did not immediately respond to an email about the case.

Nichols also faces weapon charges and Montgomery faces child endangerment charges. It was not immediately clear if the teens were being held or face criminal charges.

The group intended to head to California but stayed at a motel near the store, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, citing the police report.

Montgomery told police that Nichols argued with a person in the store before asking her to give him one of the guns. Officers later found 21 bullet casings at the scene.

The three wounded people were hospitalized. Their names were not made public.

Police said officers chased a red Dodge Neon driven by Montgomery that crashed into two other vehicles at a busy crossroads several blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Nichols, Montgomery and the teens were arrested trying to run away, police said, and one of them was struck by a passing vehicle.

Police said Nichols had been sought on a warrant from Texas, where public records show he was convicted in 2013 of assault on a public servant and marijuana possession; in 2015 of two unspecified felonies; and in 2017 of burglary and evading arrest.

