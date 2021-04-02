WIMAUMA, Fla. (AP) - A 9-year-old boy is recovering in a hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while waiting for a school bus near Tampa, officials said.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s investigators said the incident happened early Thursday. They are still searching for the driver.

The child’s mother took the boy to the hospital and called 911 to report the incident, sheriff’s officials said. The boy was treated for head injuries, news outlets reported. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may recognize the vehicle in question, to please come forward,” Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “No tip is too small and may help our detectives identify the driver at fault.”

The sheriff said investigators are looking for a “dark-colored sedan” that was seen in a nearby home’s surveillance camera moments after the boy passed by.

The names of the mother and child were not released.

