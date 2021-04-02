SPARKS, Nev. (AP) - A 26-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing in Sparks earlier this week has been arrested in a stolen vehicle in Carson City.

Olson Beltran of Sparks was being held Friday in the Douglas County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and now is awaiting extradition to Washoe County.

Sparks police said when he is returned, he will be charged with open murder in Wednesday’s death of 60-year-old Jose Garcia-Ornelas of Sparks.

Police say he had been identified as a suspect in the killing shortly after they began questioning witnesses about the stabbing just east of Reno on El Rancho Drive.

Hours later, Douglas County deputies responded to a call about a suspicious man on the south end of Carson City just south of the intersection of U.S. Highways 395 and 50. The deputies determined he was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Reno earlier that day, and arrested him.

It’s not clear if Beltran has an attorney or will be appointed one once he is extradited to Washoe County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.