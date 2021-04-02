ROSEDALE, Md. (AP) - A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that killed two adults and wounded an 8-year-old child in a Baltimore suburb, police said.

Baltimore County Police investigators believe the shooting late Wednesday followed an argument at a family gathering in Rosedale.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police announced the arrest on Thursday but didn’t name the suspect.

Nyatiaha Faltz, 42, and Grantley Herbert, 19, were killed in the shooting, according to police. The 8-year-old’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.

