Two Capitol police officers were injured Friday when a driver apparently rammed his vehicle into them at a main security checkpoint at the complex, site of a deadly riot on Jan. 6.

Capitol police issued a “critical incident” bulletin on social media saying that two officers were injured, and that a suspect was in custody. All three people were taken to hospitals, the report said.

A blue car could be seen crashed into a metal security barrier at one of the entrances to the Capitol east front, on the Senate side.

The Capitol was placed on a security lockdown due to what police termed an “external threat,” meaning no one can enter or leave the buildings. Congress is not in session for the Easter holiday, and there were fewer employees at the complex than normal on Friday.

Multiple police and emergency vehicles responded to the incident, and a helicopter landed on the plaza at the east front of the Capitol. Police said the incident occurred at an access point along Constitution Avenue. There were also initial, unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

The Capitol is still being protected by National Guard troops since the deadly Jan. 6 riot in which five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Security is still on heightened alert after the insurrection, in which thousands of supporters of then-President Trump stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the Electoral College vote counting.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.