ATLANTA (AP) - Five men were wounded - and one is in critical condition - after a shooting in Atlanta, police said.

The gunfire happened Monday night on the city’s southwest side, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The critically injured victim was the only one involved who was still at the scene when officers arrived, according to an Atlanta police report. He was sitting on the steps of a home across across the street from the apartment complex, bleeding from his head and his left arm, the report states.

The four other injured men drove to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police say they’re searching for one suspect - a man in his 20s.

The five victims all knew each other, but it wasn’t immediately known whether he was acquainted with them, authorities said.

