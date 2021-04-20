A whopping 67 percent of Americans are unaware of special counsel John Durham’s investigation into decision-making at the FBI and Justice Department surrounding the probe into former President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, according to a poll released Tuesday.

The survey was conducted earlier this month by Tippinsights, a polling company.

Of the 33 percent who are aware of the Durham probe, 45 percent said they are conservatives, 26 percent identified as moderates, and 30 percent identified as liberal.

Among those who were aware of Mr. Durham’s probe, 83 percent said it was “likely” that the Obama-Biden White House either knew about the Russia investigation, dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane,” or influenced it ahead of the 2016 election.

That number increases among conservatives as 94 percent of them say the Obama White House knew of or influenced Crossfire Hurricane.

Surprisingly, 68 percent of those who identified as liberals say they believe the Obama administration knew or influenced the probe.

Only 6 percent said influence by members of the Obama administration was “not at all likely.”

The Durham probe is entering its third year with little to show for it. Mr. Durham, the former U.S. attorney for Connecticut, has yet to issue a report. He has only made one indictment, scoring a guilty plea from a former FBI lawyer who copped to altering an email to justify continued surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide.

Mr. Trump last month slammed the slow-moving investigation.

“Where’s Durham? Is he a living, breathing human being? Will there ever be a Durham report?” he said in a statement.

