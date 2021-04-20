BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - A former counselor who is already in prison for abusing children at a Christian camp near Branson has been sued by another person alleging he was abused while attending the camp.

A lawsuit filed April 8 by an anonymous plaintiff accuses Peter Newman of sexual abuse numerous times beginning in 1999, while Newman was a counselor at the Kanakuk camp.

Newman is serving two life sentences, plus 30 years, in state prison after his 2010 sentencing on seven felony counts of sexually abusing boys while he was a Kanaku counselor.

The latest lawsuit does not name Kanakuk as a defendant. It seeks $5 million in damages from Newman. A similar lawsuit, also seeking $5 million, was filed by another anonymous plaintiff on Feb. 4.

Craig Heidemann, attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to comment on the lawsuits Monday, The Springfield News-Leader reported.

Online court records do not name an attorney for Newman in the latest cases.

