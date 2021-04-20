MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate is back in custody less than a day after he escaped from a prison facility in southeast of Birmingham.

The Department of Corrections says 47-year-old Tracy Obrian Blackburn was arrested Monday night by sheriff’s deputies in the Coosa County community of Weogufka. An update from the agency says Blackburn surrendered without violence.

Blackburn was arrested about 19 hours after he escaped from a work release center early Monday in Childersburg, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) outside Birmingham.

The prison system didn’t say how the Jemison man got out or provide details on his arrest.

Blackburn was sentenced to five years in prison in 2017 in Shelby County after being accused of beating another man the year before.

