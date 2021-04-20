CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A man believed to be the leader of a neo-Nazi group has been arrested after allegedly threatening some Black men at gunpoint in a Chandler parking lot, authorities said Tuesday.

Chandler police said 45-year-old Burt Colucci was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was unclear Tuesday if Colucci has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

A group of Black men told police Colucci was throwing trash at their car Monday, using racial slurs and allegedly threatening to kill one of them.

The group also said Colucci pulled out a gun and pointed it at them, but didn’t shoot anyone.

Court documents show Colucci lives in Lakeland, Florida and came to Arizona for a protest last weekend.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Colucci is the current commander of the National Socialist Movement which is a prominent neo-Nazi group.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday, a judge set Colucci’s bond at $7,500.

Colucci was told he must be back in Arizona for his next court appearance in five days or a warrant could be issued for his arrest and he would have to cover the costs of extradition.

