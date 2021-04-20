Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday that he will introduce legislation that would legalize marijuana, and he called it a racial justice issue.

“I believe the time has come to end the federal prohibition on marijuana in this country,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor to mark April 20 or 4/20, the unofficial annual day of celebration for pot smokers.

“The War on Drugs has too often been a war on people: particularly people of color,” said the Democrat from New York, which legalized recreational use of marijuana this month. “For decades, young men and women, disproportionately young men and women of color, have been arrested and jailed for even carrying a small amount of marijuana — a charge that often came with exorbitant penalties and a serious criminal record, from which they might never recover.”

Mr. Schumer wants to go further than legalizing marijuana. He’s working on legislation with fellow Democrats Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon that would also “create restorative justice” to roll back previous drug convictions.

The three senators said in a statement in February that their bill would expunge the criminal records of those who have been arrested on pot-related crimes.

“Hopefully, the next time this unofficial holiday of 4/20 rolls around, our country will have made progress in addressing the massive over-criminalization of marijuana in a meaningful and comprehensive way,” Mr. Schumer said.

